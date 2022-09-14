Kalyana Karnataka Utsav to be celebrated on a grand note

The Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) has decided to celebrate Kalyana Karnataka Amrit Mahotsav as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on a grand note.

KKRDB chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would participate in the celebrations. Mr. Bommai would garland the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the city before participating in the flag hoisting ceremony at District Armed Reserve police grounds.

Later, he would officially inaugurate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava at Nutan Vidyalaya ground. Mr. Bommai will distribute eligibility certificates among beneficiaries of various schemes and also announce the welfare schemes for the people of Kalyana Karnataka region.

Mr. Revoor said that the KKRDB has released a sum of ₹45 crore for the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation for purchasing 316 new buses, and also released ₹159 crore for construction of new classrooms in government schools across 38 taluks in the region. The Board has sanctioned a sum of ₹204 crore for constructing 40 residential hostels for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he added.

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwant Khuba, Minister Murugesh Nirani, and Minister Munirathna will participate in the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav.

As a part of Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day celebrations, a grand procession will be taken out from Nagareshwar School in Nehru Gunj to Central Bus Stand on Thursday.

The KKRDB has chalked out a series of programmes for the year to mark the 75th anniversary of Kalyana Karnataka Ustav. The Board will be organising a mega healthcare camp in October and a mega Job fair in the December month, Mr. Revoor said.