Brain dead youth in Mysuru could transform lives of five persons through organ donation

MYSURU

21 January 2022 17:31 IST

24-year-old Darshan’s organs were harvested and donated to various hospitals for transplanting in needy patients

A 24-year-old brain dead man could transform the lives of at least five persons, including a patient in Tamil Nadu, by donating his organs. The family of the youth donated his heart, two kidneys, liver and corneas, which were taken by various hospitals for transplanting on needy patients.

Darshan was rushed from a private hospital in Mysuru to the Apollo BGS Hospitals in the city on the night of January 18 in a critical condition. A CT scan revealed that the patient showed brain stem infarction. He was shifted to the ICU for life support and intensive care. He was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure around 4 a.m. on January 21.

“Darshan was healthy before this incident. Further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. His family was counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol. The deceased patient’s father came forward to donate his organs,” according to a statement from the hospital.

A panel of doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, which is now a licensed centre for Multi-organ Transplant, initiated the organ donation procedure, as per the protocol laid down by the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994.

According to the organ donation protocol, officials from Jeevasarthakathe, which was earlier known as ZCCK, initiated the process by referring to the organ recipients’ waiting list.At around 2.45 p.m. on January 21, Mr. Darshan’s organs (heart, two kidneys, liver, and corneas) were harvested at Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru.

A green corridor was created from the hospital to Mysuru airport at Mandakalli on Ooty Road for transporting the harvested heart, which was later airlifted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, vice-president and unit head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru thanked the family of the deceased for coming forward for the noble cause of promoting organ donation. He also thanked the Mysuru city traffic police and the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force at the airport in Mysuru for their support in creating the green corridor from the hospital to the airport for the urgent transfer of the heart to Chennai.

One kidney and liver were received by the Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru. Another kidney was taken to Manipal Hospital, Whitefield, Bengaluru while the corneas went to the JSS Eye Bank in Mysuru.