Family donates organs of brain-dead woman

Two kidneys, a liver, heart valves, and corneas harvested

Two kidneys, a liver, heart valves, and corneas were successfully harvested from a 45-year-old brain dead woman at a private hospital in Mysuru on Saturday and donated as per the protocol stipulated under the Transplant of Human Organs Act, 1994.

Nagamma, who suffered from brain tumour, was brought to Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru on Thursday from Government Hospital in Malavalli in a critical condition. She was shifted to ICU for life support and intensive care for two days and was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure on the third day on Saturday.

“Ms. Nagamma was healthy before the incident and further tests confirmed her eligibility for organ donation,” said a statement from the hospital, which is now a licensed centre for multi-organ transplant. Her family was counselled about organ donation and her husband and children came forward to donate her organs, the statement added.

As per the protocol, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe, which was earlier known as Zonal Co-ordination Committee of Karnataka for organ transplant, initiated the process by taking into consideration the organ recipients’ waiting list.

Around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, Ms. Nagamma’s organs were harvested. While Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, was the recipient of two kidneys, Manipal Hospital, HAL, Bengaluru, was the recipient of the liver as the hospital is listed under supra urgent category for life-saving surgery of an acute liver failure case. While the Mysuru Eye Bank was the recipient of corneas, Manipal Hopsital, HAL, Bengaluru, received the heart valves.

While thanking the family of the deceased for coming forward to promote organ donation, the hospital authorities have also thanked Mysuru city and traffic police for creating a green corridor from Apollo BGS Hospital in Mysuru to Manipal Hospital, HAL, Bengaluru, for urgent organ transfer.