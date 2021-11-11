Man saves four lives donating his organs

The 27-year-old person, who had cervical spine and brain stem injuries, was brain dead

A 27-year-old man, who was declared brain dead, has saved the lives of four persons by donating his organs, in Mysuru.

Hemanth was shifted to Apollo BGS Hospitals here on November 4 around 2.30 p.m. as per the advice of the doctors at the Mandya Government Hospital after giving him first aid for some injuries.

Initial CT scan showed cervical spine and brain stem injuries and the patient underwent surgery for the same. He was shifted to ICU on November 8 at 2.20 p.m, a release from the hospital said.

As the patient was in critical condition, he was put on life support for two days. However, on the third day (on November 10), Hemanth was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure.

“Mr. Hemanth was healthy before the incident and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. The patient’s family was counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol. The deceased patient’s uncle, brother and relatives came forward to donate his organs,” the hospital said.

As per the organ donation protocol, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe, which was earlier known as ZCCK, initiated the process in accordance with organ recipients’ waiting list. At around 6.15 a.m. on November 11, Hemanth’s organs – heart valves, kidneys, and liver - were retrieved at the hospital.

While one kidney was received by the Apollo BGS Hospitals, the other one was received by the NH Bengaluru. The heart valves were received by NH Bengaluru and the liver by Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

The hospital has thanked the family of the deceased patient for coming forward for the cause of promoting organ donation and said the hospital is now a licensed centre for multi-organ transplants here.