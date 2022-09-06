Bengaluru rains | Woman killed due to suspected electrocution

The incident occurred when the woman was returning home from work on her scooter in inundated roads in Siddapura

Imran Gowhar Bengaluru
September 06, 2022 12:29 IST

The deceased woman is suspected to have come in contact with an electric pole and immediately collapsed on the ground. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Even as rains continued to batter the city for the last one week, including on Monday night, a 23-year-old woman was killed due to suspected electrocution while she was returning home from work on her scooter in inundated roads in Siddapura, Whitefield on Monday night.

The deceased identified as Akhila, was working as office administrator at a private school and was returning home. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Unable to ride further Akhila tried to stop her scooter but is suspected to have come in contact with an electric pole and immediately collapsed on the ground. Passersby rushed her to private hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Also Read | Second highest rain this monsoon in last 51 years: Bengaluru civic body chief

Parents of the girl and residents of the area have vented their anger against civic agencies, whose apathy took the life of the young girl, they allege. Police have registered a case and are probing the matter further.

Flooding continues in many areas

Heavy rains that lashed the city on Monday night have again caused floods in several parts of Mahadevapura zone, starting from Sai Layout near KR Puram to parts of Whitefield, Bellandur, Yamlur, Varthur and several residential pockets along Sarjapur Road, including Ranibow Colony that was flooded recently too.

