Bengaluru rains live | 23-year-old woman electrocuted, city receives third highest single-day rainfall ever
The monsoon rain received this year is the second highest in the city since 1971, BBMP chief said
Even as unprecedented heavy rains continued to pound Bengaluru for the last one week, including on Monday night, bringing the city to its knees, a 23-year-old woman was killed due to suspected electrocution while she was returning home from work on her scooter in inundated roads in Siddapura, Whitefield.
Roads were inundated, rainwater entered homes, flights were diverted, buses and other vehicles broke down, schools were shut and boats were pressed into service as a result of the third highest single day rainfall the city has ever recorded.
Monday night’s downpour again caused floods in several parts of Mahadevapura zone, starting from Sai Layout near KR Puram to parts of Whitefield, Bellandur, Yamlur, Varthur and several residential pockets along Sarjapur Road, including Ranibow Colony that was flooded recently too.
Woman electrocuted
A 23-year-old woman, identified as Akhila, died due to electrocution at Siddapura in Whitefield on Monday night. The deceased was returning home from the private school where she was working as office administrator. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee deep water. Unable to ride further Akhila tried to stop her scooter but is suspected to have come in contact with an electric pole and immediately collapsed on the ground. Passers by rushed her to private hospital where she was declared brought dead.
Parents of the girl and residents of the area have vented their anger against civic agencies, whose apathy took the life of the young girl, they allege. Police have registered a case and are probing the matter further.
Record single-day rainfall
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Monday said that the monsoon rain received this year is the second highest in the city since 1971.
In 1998 the city received 725mm, while this year, starting from 1 June to 5 September, the city saw 709 mm rainfall.
IMD officials said Bengaluru received a record amount of 131.6 mm rainfall on Sunday, making it the third highest single-day rainfall the city has ever recorded.
Kanteerava Indoor Stadium inundated
Rainwater also entered the premises of Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Monday, forcing the cancellation of play on the first day of the FIBA Asian u-18 women’s basketball championship (Division-A). The rooms in the stadium were also affected and the organisers were working hard to ensure matches start on time on Tuesday.
A release from the world body FIBA said: “The games at the FIBA u-18 Women’s Asian Championship Division A on Sept. 5 will be rescheduled due to heavy rains in the area the previous day causing leaks in the competition venue. The games will be played on Sept. 6.”
Water supply to be disrupted on Sep 6
The supply of drinking water will be affected on Tuesday as well as the Kaveri pumping station in TK Halli in Mandya district, has been inundated as a result of heavy rains. In a press release, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) said that more than 50 areas including Malleshwaram, Seshadripuram, Indiranagar, Sadashiva Nagar, Kengeri and others will not get drinking water for two days. CM Basavraj Bommai also visited the pumping station in the afternoon.
IMD issues yellow warning
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderous rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka.
The most affected areas are said to be Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout. All commuters, especially those working in the IT corridor have been requested to avoid taking ORR.
Travel time has shot up by an average of 30% in bangalore and complaints of trees falling in the city. Two cases have been reported at Adugodi, Koramangala, and another got uprooted in Devara Jeevanahalli.
The weatherman has also sounded yellow alerts on Tuesday and Thursday for Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.
