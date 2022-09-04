Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Bengaluru

Roads were flooded owing to heavy rains in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc with parts of Bengaluru receiving continuous downpour on Sunday evening, leading to traffic snarls.

The control room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) also received two complaints of trees falling in the city. A control room officer said that a tree was uprooted at Adugodi, Koramangala, and another got uprooted in Devara Jeevanahalli, but no damage was reported.

Traffic snarls were reported in the central business district area, Mysuru Road, Bannerghatta Road, Tumakuru Road, Hebbal, K.R. Puram, Bellandur, J.P. Nagar, Silk Board junction, BTM Layout, Rajajinagar, Indiranagar, and Koramangala, according to the traffic police.

The official car of P. Krishnakant, DCP of Bengaluru’s South division, was damaged near South End Circle after a branch fell on it. No one was hurt in the incident.

Meanwhile, plans for the immersion of Ganesha idols were affected owing to the rain.

Flooding on roads was reported in various parts of the city, including K.R. Market, Silk Board junction, Outer Ring Road near Ecospace in Bellandur, and HSR Layout.

Residents of low-lying areas may have to be on a high alert as the India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rains over the next two days.

“Generally cloudy sky. Few spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively for next 48 hours,” IMD said in a statement.

At 11 p.m. on Sunday, the highest quantum of rainfall [44mm] was recorded at C.V. Raman Nagar in East Bengaluru, according to the KSNDMC website, and 21.21 mm of rain was recorded in Bengaluru Urban.