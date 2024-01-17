ADVERTISEMENT

Annual sports event for journalists held in Yadgir

January 17, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Mallappa Sankin, president, district unit of KUWJ, distributing the trophy and awards in Yadgir on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The annual sports event for journalists and their family members under the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists Association was conducted in Yadgir on Tuesday.

The Tagaru Titans team won the cash prize of ₹5,000 and the trophy, while the President Eleven team won the runner-up prize in cricket. The remaining prizes that the teams and individuals won were as follows: Yadagiri Giri Nadu (Kabaddi), Yadagiri Challengers (Volleyball), Saleem Khareshi (100 meters running), Mallarao Kulkarni (shot put), Ameen Hosur and team (tug of war), Mahantesh Hogari (chess), Praveen Kumar (carrom), Sridevi Saidapur (rangoli), Shilpa (100 meters running), Sumathi (shot put), Bhagya Hosalli (musical chair and lemon and spoon race), Basamma Kumbar (carrom and chess), Indira and team (tug of war), Bhagyashree Kalal and Harshit (children running race), and Sangeetha Killanakera (children musical chair).

Mallappa Sankin, president of the district unit of KUWJ, distributed the trophy and awards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Journalists Laxmikanth Kulkarni, Gundabhat Joshi, Raju Nallikar, Sharanu Gadduge, Siddappa Lingeri and Siddayya Patil were present. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US