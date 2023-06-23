ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Bhagya scheme: Centre categorically refuses to sell rice to Karnataka, delaying launch date

June 23, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Union Government, worried about the scheme that is likely to become popular, has played politics by denying us the rice, says Karnataka’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa

Sharat S. Srivatsa

Karnataka’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa with Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi on June 23, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Centre on Friday, June 23, categorically refused to supply rice to Karnataka for its flagship Anna Bhagya scheme. This makes it certain that the launch of the scheme, which was scheduled for July 1, will be delayed. The Centre’s decision was conveyed to Karnataka’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa by Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi.

‘FCI has enough rice’

ALSO READ
Search for rice: Govt. to firm up launch date by weekend after weighing in options and cost

“The Union Government, worried about the scheme that is likely to become popular, has played politics by denying us the rice. They have sufficient quantity of rice that will remain after completing their supplies under the PDS for all the States. We are disappointed at this attitude,” Mr. Muniyappa told The Hindu over phone from Delhi. While he had returned to Bengaluru on Thursday morning, he had to head back to Delhi after Mr. Goyal gave him an appointment for Friday morning.

Mr. Muniyappa said, “The Centre requires 135 lakh metric tonnes for the national supply, whereas they have a stock of 262 lakh metric tonnes. We pointed out that they can supply us rice since they had enough, but they were not relenting. We were not asking rice free or cost.” He said that this was just an attempt to derail the pro-poor programme of the Congress government in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Punjab steps in to help Karnataka with its free rice scheme

What the State wants

The Congress government, which announced Anna Bhagya scheme as one of the five pre-poll guarantees, is looking to supply five kg of rice per person for BPL card-holding families over and above the five kg that the Centre is supplying currently. With about 2.28 lakh metric tonnes of additional required per month, the scheme is likely to cost about ₹10,000 crore. The Food Corporation of India (FCI), which had initially agreed to supply the quantity, later rescinded its decision, forcing the State to look for other sources that has now proved to be expensive. While FCI could supply rice at ₹36.60 per kg, including ₹2.60 transportation cost, procurement of rice from Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Punjab is estimated to be higher than the FCI cost.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories

Muniyappa to meet Goyal on Friday in the hope of procuring rice for Anna Bhagya
If no rice for Anna Bhagya, let Congress govt. compensate it with money: C.T. Ravi
Karnataka free rice scheme | Amit Shah promises to speak to Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal
Centre scuttling Karnataka Anna Bhagya Scheme, says Congress 
Rice still elusive, with 10 days left for launch of Anna Bhagya
Rice millers say they can meet partial requirement of Anna Bhagya
Congress stages protest against Centre for denying rice to Karnataka; BJP holds counter stir
Anna Bhagya scheme: CM asks BJP to convince Centre to give additional rice
Anna Bhagya: Rice is available in Chhattisgarh, but govt. worried over high transportation cost
Launch of Anna Bhagya on July 1 hangs in balance after FCI’s refusal to sell rice to Karnataka

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US