All-night mushaira enthralls audience in Hassan

The special mushaira (poetry recital) was held in Hassan to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence and Kannada Rajyotsava, on November 2, 2022.

Poetry lovers were in for a treat at a special mushaira organised in Hassan on November 2 night to mark the 75 th anniversary of Independence and Kannada Rajyotsava. Recitation of poems in Urdu, Hindi, Beary and Kannada went on for seven hours and, even at 2 a.m., the Taj Convention Hall on A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road in Hassan was packed. And, no one in the audience mentioned anything about sleeping.

Instead, the hall reverberated with applause, and dubara (once more) was the most repeated word.

Rahat Hararath, a poet from Tamil Nadu, impressed the audience so much that they demanded that he present two more poems. And, the poet obliged.

Whenever a poem received huge appreciation, the poet was garlanded or presented with a bouquet on the spot.

Afzal Danish from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh had many fans in the audience. His recitations were well received by the audience, even though the time was 4 am. A poem in which the poet wonders how could he find love in a market filled with hatred was the highlight.

H.L. Mallesh Gowda, president of the Hassan unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, folklore artiste Hampanahali Thimme Gowda, and poets Asadulla Baig, Ja. Na. Tejashree, Ichanahalli Krishnappa presented poems in Kannada.

Aslam Majid of Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), Nayeem Rashid from Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh), Ayyub Aseem from Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh), Mujawar Maleganavi and Khamar Surur from Maharashtra, Ahmed Basha Sagar of Belagavi (Karnataka), Anwar Khan Anwar of Hassan and others presented poems that dealt with various themes, including love, patriotism, and harmony.

The hall was packed all throughout the mushaira (poetry recital), which went on all night, in Hassan on November 2, 2022.

The programme was organised by Rahabar Welfare Society and Khuba Trust of Hassan, to mark the 75 th anniversary of India’s independence and Kannada Rajyotsava.

Ziaulla Shariff, chairman of India Builders Corporation, inaugurated the event by presenting a couple of poems. Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar recited a couple of Malayalam poems. The audience included Zilla Panchayat CEO Kantharaj, and Syed Taj of Rahabar Welfare Society.