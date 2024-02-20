ADVERTISEMENT

Advocates demand suspension of PSI in Ramanagara district of Karnataka over FIR against them

February 20, 2024 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - Bengaluru

Earlier, police had arrested an advocate for an allegedly derogatory post targeting a judge in Varanasi. They also filed an FIR against a group of 40 advocates based on a counter-complaint

The Hindu Bureau

A representational image of advocates staging a protest. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

A group of advocates staged a protest in front of the Ramanagara DC’s office on February 20 demanding the suspension of Sub-Inspector Tanveer Hussain of Ijoor station over an FIR filed against 40 advocates.

Earlier, police had arrested advocate Chand Pasha following a complaint for an allegedly derogatory post targeting a judge in Varanasi, which led to a clash between two groups of advocates last week.

While Chand Pasha was arrested, the police also filed an FIR against a group of 40 advocates based on a counter-complaint.

The group of advocates staged a protest demanding quashing of the FIR, and also suspension of PSI Tanveer Hussain.

The protesters laid seige to the DC’s office. They accused the district administration of buckling under pressure from Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and MLA H.A. Iqbal Hussain.

The protest was supported by opposition leaders H.D. Kumaraswamy and R. Ashok who want the government to take immediate action or face the consequences.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the district.

