India hails peace deal in “contiguous neighbour”

The agreement was announced in the backdrop of Harsh Vardhan Shringla’s conversations with the leadership of the government of Afghanistan.

India has welcomed the agreement between the U.S. and the Taliban sealed in Qatar on Saturday. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said the government noted that the agreement had received the support of all sections of Afghanistan.

“We note that the entire political spectrum in Afghanistan including the government, the democratic polity and civil society has welcomed the opportunity and hope for peace and stability generated by these agreements,” he said.

The agreement was announced in the backdrop of Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla’s conversations with the leadership of the government of Afghanistan during a two-day trip to Kabul. It was Mr. Shringla’s first foreign trip after taking charge in late January. During his meetings with President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan decision makers, he highlighted New Delhi’s commitment for “enhanced political, economic and development partnership” with Kabul.

The Indian leadership had taken up the U.S.-Taliban negotiations during the February 24-25 visit of U.S. President Donald Trump. Officials on Saturday said India would support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in the country which witnessed continued civil war and foreign occupation since 1979 because of the Soviet and the post-9/11 U.S. actions.

Mr. Raveesh Kumar described Afghanistan as a “contiguous neighbour” as India considers Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of its sovereign territory and assured Afghanistan that it would continue to receive support from India for “realising aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interest of all sections of Afghan society are protected”.