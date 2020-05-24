COVID-19 claims four more lives in Telangana

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala has 1 more death; Karnataka, A.P record 130 and 83 cases respectively

Four more people suffering from COVID-19 died in Telangana, taking the toll to 53. Kerala also reported one fatality.

On Sunday, COVID-19 cases continued to rise steadily in Kerala. The State reported its fifth death when a woman who had returned from Dubai for cancer treatment and had COVID-19 died at Kozhikode.

Of 53 new cases, 47 were imported, with 18 people having come from the Gulf and 29 from other States, including Maharashtra. Five persons, including a health worker at Palakkad, were believed to have contracted the disease through contact with known or unknown sources of infection. One person was a native of Tamil Nadu.

Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur accounted for 12 cases each, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts had five cases each, Alapuzha, Ernakulam and Palakkad had four cases each, Kollam district had three, Pathanamthitta two and Kozhikode one case. Five persons had recovered.

At present, 322 patients were undergoing treatment. So far, 520 recovered and five passed away. After the lockdown norms were relaxed, 93,404 persons had entered the State by air, sea, rail and road. The State put 95,394 persons on quarantine, of whom, 94,662 were on home or institutional quarantine, while 732 were in isolation wards in hospitals. On Sunday, 188 persons were admitted to hospitals.

Many cases from abroad

The spread of coronavirus showed no signs of slowing down in Andhra Pradesh with 83 new cases detected in 24 hours. The case tally rose to 2,797. Among new cases detected, 17 were those who returned recently from West Asia. Twelve were from Kuwait, three from Dubai/ Saudi Arabia and two from Qatar, an official bulletin said. In addition, 11 new cases were linked to Koyambedu. Also, 37 patients recovered while no deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the State’s testing capacity went up: 11, 357 samples were tested in 24 hours, for the first time.

With 130 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on Sunday, the State had 2,089 cases. Also, 105 people who tested positive were from other States, 100 of them from Maharashtra. Two had undertaken international travel. Of 2,089 cases, the highest source of infection was domestic travel with 1,025 cases in this category. Also, 790 contracted the infection through contact and 99 who had an international travel history.

Karnataka had done 3,209 tests per million population. Delhi was first with 9,852 tests per million, while Andhra Pradesh had done 5,909 tests per million.

Total COVID-19 deaths in Telangana rose to 53, with four more fatalities. The number of new cases too rose by 41. Among COVID-19 patients whose death was reported on Sunday were a 75-year-old man from Jagtial, a 72-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man who suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), and a 48-year-old woman who had leukemia. The latter three were from Hyderabad.

Of 41 new cases, 23 were from Greater Hyderabad, one was from Rangareddy district, 11 were migrants and six foreign evacuees.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Hyderabad bureaus)