Coronavirus | Karnataka, A.P. toll up, Telangana case tally soars

Eight deaths each reported by two States; Hyderabad contributes most of 879 new cases in Telangana; one dies in Kerala

Andhra Pradesh witnessed eight new COVID-19 deaths in the highest single-day spike so far, and Telangana recorded 879 positive tests for the infection. With eight more deaths on Tuesday, Karnataka’s toll touched 150.

Kerala reported one more death and 141 new cases of COVID-19. With 60 recoveries, the active cases were 1,620. The death toll in the State stood at 22.

A 68-year-old man belonging to Mayyanad, Kollam, died at Kollam Government Medical College hospital. He had returned from Delhi on June 10 and was in hospital since June 15 after he developed fever and tested COVID-19 positive.

The cumulative cases reported since the outbreak began was 3,451, of whom, 1,807 had recovered.

On Tuesday, of 141 new cases recorded, local transmission resulted in 10 cases, including that of a health care worker at Ernakulam. The rest were imported cases — people from abroad or other States.

Health department data showed 2,811 cases in the State since May 4, and 2,545 were imported cases.

Nine districts now had over one hundred active cases in hospitals. These included Malappuram (201), Palakkad (154), Kollam (150), Ernakulam (127), Pathanamthitta (126), Kannur (120), Thrissur (113), Kozhikode (107) and Kasaragod (102).

A.P cases high

The toll in Andhra Pradesh with eight new fatalities rose to 119. Three new deaths occurred in both Krishna and Kurnool and one each in Guntur and Kadapa.

In the past five days, 27 deaths were reported, and Krishna district continued to register the highest number of deaths, standing at 40.

Meanwhile, the State detected 462 new cases after 20,639 samples were tested in 24 hours. Of the total, 407 fresh cases were of locals.

The overall tally mounted to 9,834, including 7,858 local cases.

East Godavari district reported 87 new cases and Anantapur 68 cases. They were followed by Kurnool (53), Guntur (50), Krishna (33), West Godavari (31), Chittoor (26), Kadapa (24), Visakhapatnam (21), Nellore (7), Prakasam (5), Srikakulam (1) and Vizianagaram (1). The State had so far tested 7.14 lakh samples.

In another daily of high case numbers, Telangana recorded 879 positive tests on Tuesday, recording a total of 9,553.

The 879 new cases included 652 from Greater Hyderabad, 112 from Medchal, 64 from Rangareddy, and 14 from Warangal Rural.

Of the total 9,553 cases, 5,109 were active cases, 4,224 were discharged, and three died. With eight more deaths on Tuesday, Karnataka’s toll touched 150. While six deaths were from Bengaluru Urban, one death each was reported from Dakshina Kannada and Ballari.

Bengaluru Urban had 107 new cases, while Ballari and Bidar reported 53 and 22 cases respectively.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru bureaus)