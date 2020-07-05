Coronavirus | Bengal records 21 deaths, 895 infections in highest single-day spike

Kolkata

Stop indiscriminate use of antibiotics, Health department advises hospitals

In yet another highest single-day spike, West Bengal on Sunday recorded 895 cases of COVID-19 infections and 21 deaths due to viral infection in the past 24 hours. Eight deaths were recorded in Kolkata and the North 24 Parganas districts each, two in Howrah, one each in South 24 Parganas, Malda and Jalpaiguri districts.

The North 24 Parganas has emerged as a new hot spot with 214 cases followed by 244 in Kolkata. The number of cases has increased to 22,126 while the deaths have climbed to 757. The discharge rate remains at 66.48 %.

Experts point that the number of infections is climbing even as the number of tests conducted remains 11,000 a day. There are 52 laboratories and samples tested per million stands at 6,012.

The Health department issued fresh advisory for two consecutive days on the protocol management for the patients. The advisory issued on Sunday meant for all hospitals suggested that “indiscriminate use of antibiotics, particularly of higher generation, on admission, should be stopped”. “Since this is a viral infection, justification for prescribing antibiotics must be documented if it is considered essential. We need to avoid indiscriminate and prolonged use.”

The advisory based on the inputs of a protocol management team that has visited various health facilities suggested that “super-speciality teams should be available — specially, nephrology and pulmonology — for appropriate advice in relevant cases”.