United Progressive Alliance MLAs arrive at Birsa Munda International Airport after travelling from Raipur on the eve of the floor test at Jharkhand Assembly, in Ranchi on September 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

UPA MLAs camping in Raipur reach Ranchi ahead of crucial trust vote

Amid a deepening political crisis in Jharkhand and a 10-day-long stalemate and suspense, Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government is all set to seek a trust vote in the State Assembly on Monday.

Hasina’s visit to focus on water sharing, energy cooperation and uninterrupted commerce

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's September 5-8 India visit is expected to focus on issues that can help her counter negative factors ahead of the election scheduled next year, The Hindu has learnt from sources working on the agenda of the visit. Apart from engaging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a political dialogue, the visiting leader is likely to focus on water sharing, energy cooperation, uninterrupted commercial flow and greater connectivity.

Canadian police: 10 dead, 15 injured from stabbings in Saskatchewan

A series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian Province of Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, authorities said on September 4. Police are looking for two suspects.

Ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is weakening the country by spreading hate and fear and that can only help Pakistan and China, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday as he set the tone for his upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra that will be launched on September 7.

Paytm says no links with traders in loan app case

Following searches conducted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at locations linked to Paytm Payment Services, the company on Sunday said that the merchants under scrutiny are not Paytm entities and the seized funds do not belong to the company.

Agnipath high on the agenda of Army Chief’s visit to Nepal

Army Chief General Manoj Pande proceeded on a four day visit to Nepal on Sunday. His visit comes amid Nepal’s concerns over the new Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers into the Indian military.

Call for Rahul Gandhi to take on party mantle grows louder

Amid a huge banner that read “We want Rahul Gandhi as President,” several Congress leaders at Sunday’s Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally at the Ramlila Maidan reiterated their faith in the former party chief’s leadership abilities.

Cyrus Mistry: Construction group scion to Tata chairman

Cyrus P. Mistry, a scion of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, who went on to head the sprawling Tata Group as chairman of the holding company Tata Sons for four years before his sudden ouster in 2016, died in a car accident on Sunday. Mistry, 54, is survived by his wife Rohiqa and two sons.

‘Dark sky reserve’ to come up in Ladakh

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Department of Science & Technology (DST) has announced the setting up of India’s first Dark Sky Reserve in Hanle, Ladakh in the next three months.

ISRO tests system to recover spent rocket stages

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully tested a technology that could aid cost-effective recovery of spent rocket stages and safely land payloads on other planets.

United Kingdom set to get a new Prime Minister on September 5

The U.K. will get a new Prime Minister on Tuesday, with the Conservative Party leadership contest between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak having concluded on Friday. Ms Truss is expected to win a majority of the votes from over 1,60,000 Conservative members, unless the polls and bookmakers have consistently been off the mark.

Asia Cup | Resilient Pakistan aces the chase in final over thriller

Pakistan overcame a few tense moments to record a five-wicket win over India in their Asia Cup Super 4 contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.