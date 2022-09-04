Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Who will be the next Congress President?

Nistula Hebbar September 04, 2022 20:30 IST

In this episode of Talking Politics, we break down the repercussions of Ghulab Nabi Azad’s resignation on the Jammu & Kashmir elections and the party, and the process of choosing a new Congress President.

While ending his nearly 50-year-old association with the Congress party, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that Rahul Gandhi has demolished all the consultative mechanism in the party. While Congress continues to keep up a brave face, it has also announced elections for the post of party president. These upcoming presidential election has deepened the factional divide across States. While the reformists are insisting on greater transparency, leaders close to the party’s high command are blaming them for creating confusion. In this episode of Talking Politics, we break down the repercussions of Ghulab Nabi Azad's resignation on the Jammu & Kashmir elections and the party, and the process of choosing a new Congress President.



