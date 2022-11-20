Morning Digest | No place for those defaming Gujarat, says PM Modi; FIFA World Cup 2022 to kick off in Qatar, and more

November 20, 2022 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST

COP27 | U.N. climate talks poised for deal creating ‘loss and damage’ fund

Delegates at the U. N. climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh continue to negotiate a final agreement, with the latest draft suggesting the creation of a fund to compensate a section of developing countries for the damage already done by disasters linked to climate change.

FIFA World Cup 2022 opens with host country Qatar facing Ecuador

Qatar opens the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday, but even the buildup to that match has been overshadowed by Friday’s announcement that the sale of beer will be banned inside the stadium grounds.

Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament

Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil Sunday after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 82 out of 220 Parliamentary seats, but fell far short of a majority. Trailing close behind was former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Malay-based Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance with 73 seats.

No place for those defaming Gujarat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday again warned the people of his home State of Gujarat to “beware of a gang that defames Gujarat and its people”, while stressing that the people of Gujarat will give no space to “such a gang” in the State. He said this while addressing a public rally organised by the BJP for electioneering at Valsad in the State.

Arun Goel appointed as Election Commissioner

Former secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries Arun Goel, who took voluntary retirement service (VRS) six weeks prior to his retirement, has been appointed as the Election Commissioner on Saturday.

67% drop in PM-Kisan payout in 3 years: RTI reply

The number of farmers who received the 11th instalment of funds from the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) has fallen by 67%, according to the Agriculture Ministry’s response to a Right to Information query from activist Kanhaiya Kumar. PM-KISAN is a flagship Central scheme launched in 2019 to pay eligible farmer families ₹6,000 per year in three instalments of ₹2,000 each.

History needs to be rewritten to convey that Mughals did not conquer all of India: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

“History needs to be rewritten because the Left historians have distorted and made it appear as though the Mughal emperors conquered the entire India. They never conquered northeast India and South India,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He added that it was ”left conspiracy to project that the whole of India was defeated by the Mughals.”

Winter session likely to be held in old Parliament building

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 7 and conclude on December 29, with sources saying it is likely to be held in the old building as the new one is still under-construction. In separate notifications, secretariats of both LoK Sabha and Rajya Sabha notified the dates.

Australia-India trade pact is set for quick ratification, says Australian Minister

A key legislative committee in the Australian Parliament has endorsed the India-Australia trade pact which will send a powerful “signal” to businesses on both sides, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts said here on Saturday. In an exclusive interview to The Hindu, Mr. Watts said Australia will support India during the upcoming G-20 summit that is scheduled to be held here next year and confirmed that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit New Delhi in March.

Rishi Sunak visits Kyiv, announces new air defence package for Ukraine

Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv on November 19, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of policy under his predecessors. During his visit Mr. Sunak also informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United Kingdom will provide a 50 million pound ($59.4 million) air defence package for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drone.

India’s power units binge on coal, outpace Asia

India’s coal-fired power output has increased much faster than any other country in the Asia Pacific since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, underscoring the challenges the world’s third-largest greenhouse gas emitter faces in weaning its economy off of carbon. Coal fuels nearly three-quarters of the power output of India, which presented its decarbonisation strategy at the United Nation’s COP27 climate summit this week - the last of the world’s five largest economies to do so.

Veteran actor Tabassum dies due to cardiac arrest at 78

Veteran actor Tabassum, known for her work as a child artiste in several Hindi classics and also as host of popular Doordarshan talk show ‘ Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan’, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, her son Hoshang Govil said on Saturday. She was 78.

Max Verstappen takes final pole of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi

Double Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took the final pole position of the season in a Red Bull front-row lockout with Mexican Sergio Perez in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.