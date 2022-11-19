Max Verstappen takes final pole of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi

November 19, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - ABU DHABI

Double Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took the final pole position of the season in a Red Bull front-row lockout with Mexican Sergio Perez in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.

The pole, in a time of one minute 23.824 seconds, was Verstappen's seventh in 22 races this season and 20th of his career.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will line up together on the second row at Yas Marina on Sunday with Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton and George Russell fifth and sixth respectively.