  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Winter session likely to be held in old parliament building

The session will commence on December 7, and is expected to conclude on December 29

November 19, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Parliament House building in New Delhi.

Parliament House building in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 7 and conclude on December 29, with sources saying it is likely to be held in the old building as the new one is still under-construction.

In separate notifications, secretariats of both LoK Sabha and Rajya Sabha notified the dates.

LoK Sabha notified the dates on November 19, 2022.

LoK Sabha notified the dates on November 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Lok Sabha Secretariat

"Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on Thursday December 29 2022," similar notifications issued by both the Houses said.

Before the start of the session, both Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairperson will call all-party meetings to build consensus for smooth functioning of the Houses.

The government will also call the all-party meeting to finalise the legislative business for the session.

Related Topics

parliament / Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.