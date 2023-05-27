Morning Digest | Only six religion options make it to next Census form; IMD retains its normal outlook for monsoon, and more

May 27, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST

Only six religion options make it to next Census form

Do you consume packaged or bottled water? The Census wants to know. This will be one of the new questions in the next Census, which will also introduce “natural calamities” as a new option when asking about the factors responsible for the migration of an individual or a family, apart from existing options such as education, marriage, work or business. Despite demands from several communities to be counted as a separate religion, the next Census will only count Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain as distinct religion options.

IMD retains its normal outlook for monsoon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has kept its forecast of normal rainfall from June-September this year, unchanged from its prediction in April. At 96% of the Long Period Average (a 50-year mean) of 87 cm, this is at the lowest end of what is considered ‘normal.’ The chances of an El Nino forming are near certain, and this will likely mean that rainfall levels will be below normal in northwest India, the department said on May 26.

India, Nepal may sign pacts on energy and water during Prachanda’s four-day visit

As Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda prepares for an official visit to India, the “southern neighbour” maintained silence as fast-paced developments in Nepal remain the talk of the town here. The air of caution around Mr. Prachanda’s visit is partly due to the volatile political condition in Nepal which has witnessed two successive changes in the ruling coalition that came to power in December 2022 and has been beset by a number of corruption scandals ever since.

Don’t target elected representatives, Manipur CM appeals to people

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on May 26 implored the people not to target anyone, including elected representatives. His appeal followed two incidents of mob fury against lawmakers in the strife-torn State. In the first on Wednesday, a mob vandalised the house of State PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas in Bishnupur district in protest against the government’s alleged failure to protect people from suspected extremists belonging to the Kuki community.

Nine first-timers, including one woman, make it to Siddaramaiah-led Ministry

The Congress government in Karnataka is all set to get its second expansion with the swearing-in ceremony of 24 Ministers on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Centre directs officials to upscale efforts for ‘better utilisation’ of river waters in J&K under Indus Water Treaty

The Union government on Friday instructed officials in Jammu & Kashmir to upscale efforts for “better utilisation of the country’s rights under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)“ over the three rivers flowing through the Union Territory (U.T.).

EU ‘carbon tax’ is not intended to be protectionist, says chief climate negotiator Frans Timmermans

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is not intended to be “protectionist” and only meant to avoid the problem of ‘carbon leakage,’ said Frans Timmermans, European Union’s chief climate negotiator, in an interaction with reporters on Friday.

Souvenirs recorded mutt’s handover of sceptre to Mountbatten, says Adheenam spokesperson

Special souvenirs published after Independence and the first Republic Day by the Tiruvaduthurai Adheenam had recorded an account of the mutt having handed over a sengol (sceptre) to Lord Mountbatten and later to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, according to an Adheenam spokesperson.

UPSC plans criminal, disciplinary action against two candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on Friday that it was considering criminal and disciplinary penal action against two candidates for allegedly claiming selection in the civil services examination, the results of which were declared earlier this week.

There can be no laxity with the quality of medicine: Health Minister

If India wants to continue being the pharmacy of the world there can be no laxity on the quality of pharmaceutical products, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaking at the 8th international conference on the pharma and medical device sector on Friday.

New Chief Justices appointed to Madras, Bombay High Courts

Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala, who is officiating as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court while Justice Ramesh D. Dhanuka has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, the Law Ministry notified on Friday.

No Income Tax searches at my home, says Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji

Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji said on Friday that the Income Tax Department had not conducted any search at his house. The houses and premises of his friends and relatives were searched, and they would extend cooperation to officials, he said.

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2 | Sensational Shubman takes Gujarat Titans to second successive IPL final

Shubman Gill extended his sensational run with a third century of the season as Gujarat Titans crushed Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to storm into their second consecutive IPL final here on Friday Gill’s 60-ball 129 (7x4s, 10x6s) fired Gujarat Titans to a huge 233/3 and in reply, Mumbai Indians, struck by a string of injuries, went down fighting in Qualifier 2 with Suryakumar Yadav (61) and Tilak Varma (43) providing the resistance.

