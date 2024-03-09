March 09, 2024 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST

Abducted Army officer rescued in Manipur’s Thoubal

Amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, a serving Junior Commissioned Officer of the Indian Army, who was on Friday morning abducted from his home in Thoubal district was rescued the same evening after an hours-long search operation launched by security forces in the state, The Hindu has learnt.

Amid fears of AI misuse in upcoming poll, OpenAI executives met Election Commission officials in February

Representatives from OpenAI, the Artificial Intelligence firm that developed ChatGPT, met with officials from the Election Commission of India in February to ensure that its popular platform is not misused in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, and to find ways to collaborate with the ECI.

Congress releases first list of 39 candidates; Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will seek re-election from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, the party announced on March 8. His name was part of the party’s first list of 39 Lok Sabha candidates.

PM to inaugurate passenger terminals at 12 airports across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 15 new airport passenger buildings across the country between March 9 and 10 worth more than ₹9,800 crore.

Jaishankar meets Japan’s PM Kishida

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday called on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and apprised him of the progress made by the two countries in the just-concluded Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue.

Bhutan PM Tobgay’s India visit to focus on bilateral pacts, development and connectivity projects

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will arrive in Delhi next week, in his first visit abroad since he took over office in January this year, sources confirmed to The Hindu.

NIA chargesheets one more accused in terror graffiti case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted one more accused in the Shivamogga IS conspiracy case related to the graffiti written in Mangaluru supporting banned terrorist outfits – the Islamic State (IS), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and the Taliban. The NIA has also invoked additional charges against two others in the case.

PM Modi reaches Assam amid anti-CAA mood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Friday evening amid rising sentiments against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Minicoy island to see deployment of BrahMos missiles in future as part of expansion

Radars, jetties, airfield and BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles - the Indian Navy’s newest base being established on Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep, INS Jatayu, will have all these and many more. The upgrade is part of a long-term capability development plan which officials and experts say will shore up India’s security footprint in the islands located very close to critical Sea Lanes of Communication (SLOC).

Centre tweaks Prime Minister’s Rooftop Solar ‘free electricity’ scheme

The Centre has tweaked the new ₹75,000-crore PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna (Prime Minister’s Rooftop Solar: Free Electricity Scheme). From an initial plan to fully subsidise the installation of 1-3 KW solar systems in one crore households via tie-ups with renewable energy service companies, the scheme will now only contribute up to 60% of the costs, The Hindu has learnt.

Indian diplomat met ‘Afghan authorities’ in Kabul, says MEA

A senior Indian diplomat has met with ‘Afghan authorities’ in Kabul, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday. The development came months after the embassy of Afghanistan here which was earlier run by officials with affiliation to the pre-Taliban government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan was shut down and the consular responsibilities were taken over by Afghan officials who are considered to be pro-Taliban.

Odisha Congress adopting ‘wait and watch’ strategy in view of BJP-BJD alliance talk

With reported disagreement over seat sharing between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Biju Janata Dal delaying the announcement of a formal alliance that entered the final stage, the Odisha Congress seems to be adopting a ‘wait and watch’ strategy to capitalise on the situation to their maximum advantage.

Congress promises ‘Right to Apprenticeship’ for youth below 25

With the tagline “Pehli Naukri Pakki” (first job is assured), the “right to apprenticeship” is one of the marquees promises in the Congress’s election manifesto, putting the issue of unemployment at the centre of their campaign against the Narendra Modi government

Electoral bonds case | Five-judge Bench to hold special sitting on SBI plea for more time

A special sitting by a five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled on March 11 to hear an application filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) seeking time till June 30 to share details of electoral bonds purchased anonymously and encashed by political parties since April 2019.

Gadgets found with Sikh extremists: Assam jail superintendent arrested

The Assam Police arrested the superintendent of Dibrugarh Central Jail on March 7 night over the seizure of electronic gadgets from the possession of 10 inmates belonging to a radical pro-Khalistan organisation.

Safety guide launched for journalists covering Lok Sabha elections

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), along with The Hindu, launcheda ‘Safety Guide for Journalists covering Indian elections 2024’ at an online event on March 8.

Centre warns against offers of jobs with Russian Army

Offers for support jobs with the Russian Army made by unverified agents are “fraught with danger and risk to life”, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday, announcing that stern action has been initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the agencies that conned Indian nationals into fighting for the Russian forces in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Biden vs Trump | What do Super Tuesday results mean for U.S. and India?

In this episode of Worldview, we discuss what will a rematch between Biden and Trump in the US presidential election mean for U.S. Foreign Policy, geopolitics and India

IND vs ENG fifth Test | Rohit and Gill’s tons, Padikkal and Sarfaraz’s fifties have England reeling

Relentless India punished England all day and left it staring at another defeat after just two days of the fifth and final Test here.

