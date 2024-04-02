April 02, 2024 06:38 am | Updated 06:38 am IST

Interplay between law and technology can ensure criminal justice reform: CJI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on April 1 said that in the era of digital transformation, the interplay between law and technology can result in better crime detection and also ensure criminal justice reform.

Sounding a cautionary note, he said: “From issues of jurisdiction and privacy to questions of accountability and transparency, the integration of technology into our criminal justice system requires careful consideration of the ethical, legal, and societal implications at play.”

Lok Sabha elections | Katchatheevu issue unlikely to have electoral impact in Tamil Nadu

On March 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked up a controversy over Katchatheevu, a few weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu. Citing a report in a daily and posting it on “X” (formerly Twitter), he said: “Eye-opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu...”

Yet, the utility of Katchatheevu as an electoral issue is doubtful, if one goes by the results of Lok Sabha elections in the Ramanathapuram constituency since 1977.

Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be a part of India: Jaishankar

Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be a part of India, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on April 1 in response to China renaming yet another 30 places in the State, which it claims as ‘south Tibet’. The development follows closely after the recent visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State for the inauguration of the Sela tunnel, built at an altitude of 13,000 ft.

New rule brings relief for passengers stuck in planes for delay in take-off

Long delays due to reasons such as poor weather have on occasions forced airlines to confine passengers for up to 12 hours within an aircraft waiting on ground for its turn for a take-off. But this is set to change soon.

After reprieve on I-T notice, Congress says issue larger than tax demand

The Congress on April 1 welcomed the reprieve it got from the Income Tax (I-T) department on the tax demand of ₹3,500 crore, but said the entire episode raises issues that are larger than a tax demand.

Taking to X, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram asked if demands can be raised on a political party when all political parties are exempt from income tax. “I welcome the Solicitor General’s statement in Court that no coercive steps will be taken to enforce the Income Tax demands on the Congress party. There are issues larger than a demand for income tax,” Mr Chidambaram said.

Guards among 8 reported killed in Israeli strike on Iran consular annex in Syria

Israeli air strikes destroyed the Iranian embassy’s consular annex in Syria on April 1, killing and wounding everyone inside, Damascus said as Iranian state TV reported a Revolutionary Guards commander among the dead.

Britain-based war monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said eight people, including several Guards members, were killed when “Israeli missiles... destroyed the building of an annex to the Iranian embassy”.

In Rajasthan, an RSS group issues CAA eligibility certificates to Hindus from Pakistan

For the past one week, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated group has been organising camps and issuing “eligibility certificates” to members of the Hindu community from Pakistan to help them apply for citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

India’s defence exports crossed all-time high of ₹21,000 crore: Rajnath

India’s defence exports crossed ₹21,000 crore, approximately $2.63 billion, for the first time, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on April 1. The recent figures indicated that the defence exports have grown by 31 times in the past 10 years as compared to FY 2013-14, the Ministry said.

ECI censures Dilip Ghosh and Supriya Shrinate for making derogatory remarks against women

Censuring Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress’ Supriya Shrinate, the Election Commission of India on April 1 said it was convinced that the two leaders made “low-level personal attacks” against women and thus violated the provisions of Model Code of Conduct.

New toll rates on highways to be effective only after Lok Sabha election

The Election Commission (EC) has asked State-owned NHAI to go ahead with the calculation of new toll rates on highways, which kicks in annually from April 1 across most of the tolled highway stretches in the country, but said the new user fees should be applicable only after the Lok Sabha elections.

NC fields candidate from Mufti’s bastion Anantnag, ends prospects of alliance with PDP

The National Conference (NC) on April 1 nominated senior leader Mian Altaf as its candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, putting an end to the Congress’ efforts to stitch together a pre-poll alliance between INDIA bloc members, including the NC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the Kashmir valley.

Rise in demand for MGNREGS a ‘living monument’ of govt. failure, says Jairam Ramesh

Reacting to the latest statistics of the flagship rural employment guarantee scheme showing that demand for work is more than the pre-pandemic level and on a steady rise, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is a “living monument” to the Narendra Modi government’s many failures.

Netanyahu vows to shut down ‘terror channel’ Al Jazeera from broadcasting in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will shut down satellite broadcaster Al Jazeera immediately. Mr. Netanyahu vowed to close the “terror channel” after parliament passed a law Monday clearing the way for the country to halt Al Jazeera from broadcasting from Israel.

IPL-17: MI vs RR | Boult bullies and Chahal bamboozles as Rajasthan crushes Mumbai

Rohit Sharma, the India captain, was cheered. Hardik Pandya was jeered, and cheered as well. Neither Rohit, who continued to be worshipped despite being replaced as Mumbai Indians skipper, nor Hardik, his successor, could withstand the Rajasthan Royals onslaught.

