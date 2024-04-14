April 14, 2024 07:02 am | Updated 07:03 am IST

Israel closes airspace as Iran launches drones in first-ever full-scale military assault

Iran launched drones toward Israel late Saturday, the Israeli military announced, and Iran’s state-run media reported that dozens had been fired. Iran had been threatening to attack Israel since an airstrike last week killed two Iranian generals in Syria.

CBI books officials of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure, Steel Ministry on corruption charge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an alleged case of corruption against Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL), eight officials of NMDC Limited and NMDC Iron and Steel Plant (NISP) Limited, and two officials of MECON Limited, which come under the Ministry of Steel, in connection with a work contract worth over ₹314.57 crore.

Iran-Israel tensions cloud plans for thousands of Indian workers recruited for Israeli construction sites

War clouds between Iran and Israel have cast a shadow over the future of more than 5,000 Indians who have been recruited for construction work in Israel, even as experts questioned the government for allowing the recruitment at this time.

Two killed in Manipur ahead of Amit Shah’s visit

After a lull of about two months, violence erupted in Manipur on Saturday when two men were killed at the boundary of Kangpokpi-Imphal East districts. The incident comes days ahead of the proposed election related visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to the State on April 15. This will be Mr. Shah’s first visit to Manipur after he last visited the State on May 29, 2023, in the aftermath of the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3 the same year.

Jagan suffers minor injury caused by a stone thrown at him

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy sustained a minor injury above his left eyebrow when a miscreant pelted a stone at him during his Memantha Siddham bus yatraat Singh Nagar here on Saturday evening.

Government directs e-commerce firms to remove Bournvita, other drinks from ‘health drinks’ category

The government has asked all the e-commerce companies to remove drinks and beverages, including Bournvita, from the health drinks category from their portals. On April 2, food safety standards regulator FSSAI directed all e-commerce food business operators (FBOs) to ensure appropriate categorisation of food products being sold on their websites.

Lok Sabha election | Congress clears candidates for 16 seats in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Odisha

The Congress announced names for candidates in 16 Lok Sabha constituencies across four States. The notable names include former Union Minister Manish Tewari’s name from Chandigarh seat shifting him from Anandpur Sahib which he won in 2019 election.

The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case | NIA gets custody of accused for 10 days

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured a 10-day custody of the two terror accused arrested from near Kolkata in The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The arrested Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, 30, the alleged key conspirator, and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, 30, the alleged bomber at the restaurant, both hailing from Tirthahalli, Shivamogga district, were brought to the city on Saturday from Kolkata on a transit remand.

Working on pilot, cabin crew concerns on new pay: Vistara CEO

As Vistara moves closer to its merger with Air India, its CEO informed employees that the non-flying staff would be informed of their new role in the combined airline entity between May and June even as the airline is working on feedback and concerns raised by pilots and cabin crew on the new salary structure.

PBKS vs RR | Hetmyer cameo powers Royals past Punjab Kings

After Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 39 (28b, 4x4), Shimron Hetmyer (27 n.o., 10b, 1x4, 3x6) held his nerve to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh international cricket stadium on Saturday.

