February 13, 2024 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has initiated the trial run for a new traffic signalling system at the Kensington Road and Murphy Road junction near Ulsoor. The system incorporates Japanese MODERATO (Management of Origin-Destination-Related Adaptation for Traffic Optimization) technology.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded project is being implemented by the DULT.

The new traffic signals installed in the central business district (CBD) are expected to alleviate congestion on major roads by incorporating pedestrian crossings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The signals at these two junctions have been temporarily activated for a week to verify installation and switching procedures. The actual testing of the signals will commence in the last week of February 2024,” a DULT official said.

The proposal to introduce these signals was put forth in 2014, but actual work commenced in July 2021. Despite the initial aim of completing the project by October 2022, various delays resulted in the project missing several deadlines.

Officials said that the Adaptive Signal Control Technology (ASCT) aims to tackle congestion problems and improve waiting time efficiency at intersections. Initially planned for 29 junctions, the project now encompasses 28, with the exclusion of one junction due to ongoing Namma Metro construction.

Key components of new signal system being tested in Bengaluru

The key components of the ASCT include signal arms and aspects catering to both motorists and pedestrians. Additionally, the system incorporates an automatic traffic counter and classifier to measure vehicle movement, along with a queue-length measurement system at critical junctions to monitor the buildup of queues.

“An integral part of the project is the utilisation of a central control software, named MODERATO, which enables real-time optimisation of signal phasing and timings across all junctions,” an official explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.