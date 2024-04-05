ADVERTISEMENT

PM compliments ‘Koti Gita Lekhana Yajna’ initiative

April 05, 2024 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented the ‘Koti Gita Lekhana Yajna’, an initiative of Paryaya Udupi Puttige Mutt seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swami during his two-year Paryaya of offering puja to Lord Krishna at Udupi Krishna Mutt, and said the effort further popularises the ideals of Gita among people.

In his message to the seer shared by the Paryaya Mutt office to the media, Mr. Modi said the initiative to dedicate lakhs of handwritten Gita books to Bhagwan Sri Krishna of Udupi is a noble one. “The Gita is an eternal fountain of wisdom and knowledge and an inspiring guiding force, teaching us how to serve the world and the people,” he said.

Mr. Modi also said the Gita shares India’s timeless wisdom with humanity universally, introducing ideals like selfless service to the world. As the scripture says, one finds inner peace by doing work with the spirit of duty and service without concerning oneself about the fruits of the action, the Yajna is an excellent endeavour encouraging people to imbibe the spirit by putting in effort and dedicating it to Bhagwan Sri Krishna.

The Prime Minister said it is widely believed that reading, reciting and contemplating on the treatise yield excellent benefits; but writing further awakens the mind and consciousness, establishing a connect with the divine.

