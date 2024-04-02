GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jala Kuteera to distribute cool water inaugurated in Udupi

The Jilla Nagarika Samithi in association with Jose Alukkas Jewellers established the Kuteera in view of the increasing temperature

April 02, 2024 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Udupi District Legal Services Authority Member-Secretary S. Sharmila and Municipal Commissioner Rayappa inaugurated Jala Kuteera to distribute potable water to the needy at Maruthi Veethika in Udupi, on April 2, 2024.

Udupi District Legal Services Authority Member-Secretary S. Sharmila and Municipal Commissioner Rayappa inaugurated Jala Kuteera to distribute potable water to the needy at Maruthi Veethika in Udupi, on April 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: UMESH S SHETTIGAR

Udupi District Legal Services Authority Member-Secretary S. Sharmila and Municipal Commissioner Rayappa inaugurated Jala Kuteera to distribute potable water to the needy on Tuesday, April 2, at Maruthi Veethika in Udupi.

The Jilla Nagarika Samithi in association with Jose Alukkas Jewellers established the Kuteera in view of the increasing temperatures, said a communique from the Samithi. Hundreds of people, including devotees visiting the Sri Krishna Mutt, pass through Maruthi Veethika and the Jala Kuteera would quench their thirst.

Potable water would be kept in earthen pots so that it remains coll throughout the day. Samithi Convener Nityananda Volakadu said the facility would continue till the Monsoon starts. Ms. Sharmila and Mr. Rayappa distributed the water through he Silver Kalasha that was used to conduct Abhisheka to Bala Rama at the Ayodhya on January 22, the communique added.

Jose Alukkas shop managers N.R. Rajesh and Gopal, entrepreneur Uday Kumar and others were present.

Eom

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore / drinking water

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.