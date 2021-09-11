NIT-K improves its position in NIRF-2021 ranking

MANGALURU:

The National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Mangaluru has improved its position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) – 2021 announced by the Union Ministry of Education on September 9.

It has been placed in 10th position in the Engineering Institute rankings and 32nd position in the overall rankings in 2021. In 2020, it was placed 13th in the Engineering Institute rankings and 33rd in the overall rankings. It has improved its position by three places in the Engineering rankings and by one place in the overall rankings.

The institute has obtained a cumulative score of 64.19 out of 100 and has improved its performance over 2020 by 2.89 points, its Director K. Umamaheshwar Rao said in a release.

“This is indeed a very momentous and joyous occasion for the faculty and staff members of NIT-K. Their sincere efforts in attempting to improve the teaching learning processes leading to an improvement in graduation outcomes of students, research culture, outreach activities designed to strengthen the institute society connect, and efforts put in to improve the perception of the institute across India and the world have been acknowledged,” the director said.

A culture of fostering research, innovation and working in synergy with industry on consulting projects is being nurtured in the institute. Over the last couple of years, the institute’s faculty have been successful in acquiring several prestigious and high valued research grants from both national and international funding agencies. The ISRO has set up a Regional Academic Centre for Space (RAC-S) in NITK, Surathkal. A number of research projects of critical importance to the national space program will be conducted here. In addition, a Central Research Facility (CRF) has been set up with an investment of ₹80 crores. Excellent infrastructure facilities required for research in various areas of Science and Technology have been installed. These facilities are being used by faculty and students of NITK and a large number of researchers from all over India, he said.

There is healthy competition among the faculty members as far as improving their credentials is concerned. This has a positive impact on the quality of research and in turn on the number of research papers published, patents filed, published and granted. Serious efforts are being put in at all levels to improve the visibility, quality and impact of research publications in peer reviewed international journals, Mr. Rao said.

“Our vibrant student community drawn from all parts of the country has competed successfully with bright students from all over the country and the world for placements and internships. This sterling achievement of our students in obtaining high value placements and internships in top ranking industries and foreign universities in the face of intense national/ international competition has given a boost to our placement in the ranks of the best institutions in India,” the director said.

The institute has also gained significantly in terms of perception because of its strong collaboration with various national and international agencies and institutions, he said.

“Outreach activities of the institute, awards won by the students and faculty at national and international events, exemplary work being done by our alumni in various field of human activity has also helped to improve the perception of the institute across India and the world. With all these positive developments and the enormous dedication, resolve and commitment of the faculty, staff and students, the institute has rightly found its appropriate place in the ranks of the top-rated institutes and universities in India,” the director said.

“We are very happy at this development and are constantly striving to improve our standing in the comity of institutions of higher learning in India and the world. We are very proud of this accomplishment of the Institute.”

“I credit every member of the NITK family and alumni for this achievement. Sincere, selfless and committed work of faculty members, administrative officers and staff members of the institute has led us to occupy this position,” Mr. Rao said.