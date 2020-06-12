NITK 13th best engineering school in NIRF ranking

The National Institute of Technology - Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal has bagged the 13th position in the engineering school rankings and 33rd place in the overall ranking in the Union government’s National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2020.

It has improved its position by eight places in the engineering ranking (from 21st in 2019 to 13th in 2020) and by 20 places in the overall rankings (from 53rd to 33rd). The institute has been adjudged as the second best National Institute of Technology (NIT) among 31st NITs in the country.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank released the NIRF 2020 rankings on June 11.

“This is indeed a very momentous and joyous occasion for the faculty, staff, students and the alumni of the institute and particularly so when it is celebrating its diamond jubilee year. NITK, Surathkal is now placed second among the National Institutes of Techology,” its Director Karanam Umamaheshwar Rao said in a release on Friday.

Among the the NITs, the NITK is the only institute which has got its undergraduate programmes accredited for a maximum period of six years. For the current assessment, MHRD had added an additional parameter pertaining to the number of accredited UG/ PG courses offered by the institutes, he said.

The faculty members of the institute have been successful in acquiring several prestigious and high valued research grants from both national and international funding agencies. To augment the quality research, the institute has initiated NITK-Central Research Facility (CRF) with Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) funding, the Director said.

The director said that the outreach activities of the institute, awards won by the students and faculty at national and international events, exemplary work being done by the alumni in various fields of human activity has also helped to improve the perception of the institute across India and the world.

Arun M Isloor, Professor and Head, Department of Chemistry in the institute said that the ranking of an institution is determined based on five key parameters, namely, teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception. Data pertaining to these parameters across three consecutive previous years is examined.