NITK opens Central Research Facility

National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, here on Tuesday started operations of a Central Research Facility that provides modern research opportunities for its students and those from about 85 educational institutions in the region. NITK is the first NIT in the country to use funds from Higher Education Finance Agency (HEFA) to set up a research facility. This research facility was among a few that were inaugurated by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday.

The facility’s convener Uday Bhat said that the centre will provide students from the region modern equipment to help carry out research in physics, chemistry and other branches. Modern tools are necessary for quality research that meet the standards required world-over. The HEFA of the Union government has granted ₹ 80 crore for the purpose.

While some of the equipment procured are from the U.K., the U.S. and Germany, there are a few equipment that have been sourced from within the country. “We have installed three equipment. We are getting the remaining shortly,” Mr. Bhat said. Services at the centre can be availed of by paying a nominal fee, he said. The new facility will have Intellectual Property Rights Cell and Technology Transfer Cell. Besides an office for industrial consultancy and sponsored research, the facility will have space for major industrial bodies to set up laboratories with cutting-edge technologies. All these will come up in the new three-floor building being constructed at a cost of ₹ 47.99 crore, Mr. Bhat said.

NITK Director K. Umamaheshwara Rao urged Mr. Pokhriyal to sanction ₹ 700 crore to convert the new research facility into a National Research Institute. While stating that his Ministry will take action to release pending grants from HEFA, Mr. Pokhriyal said that the Human Resource Development Ministry will fully back the NITK’s development initiatives.