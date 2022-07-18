More train services sought as road connectivity snaps between Bengaluru and the coast

Passenger associations have demanded the addition of as many coaches as possible on the Bengaluru City-Kannur overnight express (16511) to cater to the increased rush following landslides on the ghats. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

July 18, 2022 13:04 IST

Landslides have made Shiradi and Sampaje Ghats out of bounds for heavy vehicles, including buses

With landslides at Shiradi and Sampaje Ghats almost snapping the connectivity between Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts and Bengaluru, particularly through buses, people and passenger associations have urged the Railways to run special trains, augment coaches on and increase frequency of existing trains.

Following intermittent landslips at Donigal in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75, the Hassan district administration has banned movement of all heavy vehicles via Donigal. It has suggested alternative routes circumventing the affected stretch only for light motor vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While vehicles up to 16 tonnes were allowed to ply through Sampaje (Sullia-Madikeri, NH 275) and Charmadi (Belthangady-Mudigere, NH 73), since July 17, Kodagu police restricted the movement of multi-axle buses via Sampaje Ghat while Charmadi Ghat could not accommodate multi-axle buses at all. The two Ghats become chock-a-block with other diverted vehicles thereby affecting movement of normal buses too.

Delayed arrivals, long wait-list

Buses between coastal Karnataka and Bengaluru were reaching their destinations on either sides more than three hours late since July 17 after the Hassan administration completely banned vehicular movement via Donigal. The situation was similar on July 18 too. On the other hand, three overnight trains (out of which one is tri-weekly) and one day train between Bengaluru and the coast were running overcrowded with long wait-list of passengers.

Pashchima Karavali Railway Yatri Abhivriddhi Samithi President G. Hanumanth Kamath has urged the Railways to enhance train services to the coast for the convenience of travellers. He suggested that maximum permissible additional coaches may be attached to Train No. 16511/512 Bengaluru City-Kannur-Bengaluru City via Mangaluru Central service and make Train No. 16585/586 Bengaluru City-Mangaluru Central-Bengaluru City tri-weekly express via Mysuru, a daily service.

Rail activist G.K. Bhat suggested the Railways may operate a special train from Bengaluru to Karwar via Mangaluru to ease to the additional rush of passengers.