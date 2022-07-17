Now, Sampaje Ghat closed for multi-axle vehicles

Decision comes after a huge traffic jam at Mekeri Junction in Madikeri

Multi-axle long-chassis vehicles will now take round about routes to reach Mangaluru from Bengaluru and Mysuru as the Kodagu administration banned their movement on the Sampaje Ghat on Sunday.

Earlier, the Hassan administration banned their movement on the Shiradi Ghat. These vehicles are also not being allowed through the Charmadi Ghat.

After the closure of the Shiradi Ghat route, buses and other heavy vehicles bound for Bengaluru from Mangaluru were operating through Sampaje Ghat. However, as a retaining wall supporting the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Madikeri faced the threat of collapse, the Kodagu administration diverted Bengaluru-bound vehicles at Mekeri Junction in Madikeri.

After noticing the huge traffic jam at Mekeri Junction on Sunday morning, the Kodagu administration banned the movement of long-chassis vehicles on Sampaje Ghat, Madikeri Police said.

They said that those heavy vehicles found it difficult to negotiate the turn at the junction. Hence, a decision was taken to bar their entry through Sampaje Ghat, the police said.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s Mangaluru Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty said that the KSRTC has requested Kodagu Superintendent of Police M.A. Aiyappa to post personnel to regulate traffic movement at Mekeri Junction. “The Superintendent of Police has agreed and we are running our buses through Sampaje Ghat,” Mr. Shetty said.

The KSRTC Mangaluru Division operates 509 buses between Bengaluru and Mangaluru daily. “Due to monsoon, we have cut down services of seven buses,” Mr. Shetty said.

Due to the traffic jam and the resultant diversion of traffic at Mekeri Junction on Sunday morning, there was delayed arrival of several Bengaluru-Mangaluru KSRTC buses. “Buses arriving at 6 a.m. reached on time, but those coming later were delayed by about 90 minutes,” Mr. Shetty said.