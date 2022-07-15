Total ban on vehicles in Shiradi Ghat

Continuing incidents of landslips at Donigal near Sakleshpur prompted Hassan DC to revise the order within a day.

Continuing incidents of landslips at Donigal near Sakleshpur prompted Hassan DC to revise the order within a day.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R.Girish, on Friday, issued an order banning the movement of vehicles on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH-75 with immediate effect due to landslips at Donigal near Sakleshpur.

The DC, in his earlier order issued on Thursday, had imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles at night. However, he revised the order within a day banning the movement of all kinds of vehicles on the stretch between Donigal and Heggadde.

“In view of repeated landslips in the Western Ghats caused by the heavy downpour, it is appropriate to ban movement of all vehicles in Shiradi Ghat”, the order said. This will be in effect until further orders.

The DC has recommended alternative roads for travellers. Vehicles weighing less than 16,200 kg could take either Hassan-Arkalgud-Kushalnagar-Sampaje or Hassan-Belur-Mudigere Charmadi Ghat route to reach Mangaluru from Hassan. However, the DC has not suggested an alternative route for heavy vehicles. “Vehicles that carry goods weighing more than 16,200 kg can take any other route except the two mentioned above”, the order said. The DC has instructed the officers of NHAI and the police to put up signboards informing the travellers on the alternative routes.