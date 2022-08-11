azadi ka amrut mahotsav Mangaluru

Mangaluru International Airport decked up in tricolour illumination

The ’tricolour’ illumination across Mangaluru International Airport as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, in Mangaluru on August 10, 2022.
The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU August 11, 2022 12:55 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 12:55 IST

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) is decked up with lighting outside and inside as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav (75 years of independence celebrations).

The inner facade covering the arrival and departure areas on the ground floor is lit up in the tricolour as dusk sets in.

The tricolour illumination across the airport premises has been facilitated with the use of 170 LED lights, each of 200w capacity. Additionally, 4,000 feet of LED strips has been installed at vantage points, including 34 poles, at the roundabout and on the shrubs and trees.

