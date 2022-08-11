Mangaluru International Airport decked up in tricolour illumination

The ’tricolour’ illumination across Mangaluru International Airport as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, in Mangaluru on August 10, 2022.

August 11, 2022 12:55 IST

The lighting and the installations will be in place till August 31 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav (75 years of independence celebrations)

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) is decked up with lighting outside and inside as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav (75 years of independence celebrations).

The inner facade covering the arrival and departure areas on the ground floor is lit up in the tricolour as dusk sets in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tricolour illumination across the airport premises has been facilitated with the use of 170 LED lights, each of 200w capacity. Additionally, 4,000 feet of LED strips has been installed at vantage points, including 34 poles, at the roundabout and on the shrubs and trees.

An insight into the nation’s progress in diverse fields is presented to passengers and others through a huge installation in front of the baggage screening area in the departure hall.

Amrut Mahotsav installations adorn the domestic and international departure areas, and at the domestic arrival area.

The ’tricolour’ illumination at Mangaluru International Airport has been facilitated with the use of 170 LED lights. PHOTO:

The lighting and the installations will be in place till August 31. This is a conscientious effort on the part of MIA to highlight special moments in the local and national calendar.