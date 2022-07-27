City airport dedicates bullet resistant vehicle to CISF

It is the first non-hyper-sensitive airport to have provided such a vehicle

Mangaluru International Airport on Tuesday dedicated a bullet resistant (BR) vehicle for the use of Aviation Security Group of Central Industrial Security Force coinciding with the Kargil Vijay Divas.

Appreciating this gesture, CISF DIG (Airports), Chennai, Sethuraman Ponnien Selvan said, “Today is an important day in the history of the airport for CISF as it has added a BR vehicle to the fleet of vehicles. The airport is among the very few early ones to introduce such a vehicle.” The vehicle will improve the confidence of the ASG personnel and increase their operational effectiveness, he said.

The city airport is the first non-hyper-sensitive airport in India to provide such a vehicle to ASG of CISF. As of now, CISF operates such vehicles at Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad airports, considered hyper-sensitive. The airport in Manglauru in doing so has met this critical requirement as directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security to airport operators to provide such vehicles to the quick reaction team of ASG of CISF.

Airport spokesperson said, “The thinking in the Ministry of Home Affairs is to consider all airports as hyper-sensitive and give them the same level of protection.” The bullet resistant vehicle will act as psychological deterrent to potential troublemakers by acting as a first responder in case of any security exigency. It will also provide a safe and secure platform for the ASG personnel to deal with any security threat, the spokesperson said.

“Mangaluru International Airport is committed to aggressively meeting all statutory security mandates given to it by the authorities concerned. The airport will treat the requirements of ASG of CISF on top priority and strive to implement them at the earliest,” the spokesperson said and added that an LMG-mounted bullet resistant vehicle will act as a major morale booster to the ASG personnel guarding the airport.