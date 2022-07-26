DRI arrests two African nationals; seizes ₹34 crore worth heroin, meth

Special Correspondent July 26, 2022 20:50 IST

Special Correspondent July 26, 2022 20:50 IST

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday caught a 30-year-old woman from Zambia when she landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Addis Ababa and walking out with a bag containing 4.5 kg of heroin worth around ₹30 crore .

The woman is allegedly part of an international drug syndicate and was sent to Bengaluru on a business visa with the consignment to hand it over to her contact. The drugs were concealed in a specially designed layer inside the trolly bag, sources said. The woman was supposed to call her contact as soon as she landed, following which she was promised local logistic help and a ticket to her next destination. Officials are now trying to track down the local contact to ascertain the network .

In a similar operation the DRI officials on Thursday, based on a tip off, raided an international courier firm and recovered a parcel with 4.5 kg of Pseudoephedrine worth ₹20 lakh. The drugs were concealed in a toy and couriered to New Zealand from Chennai. The DRI officials are now on the lookout for the person who booked the order. In another operation, the officials caught a 30-year-old man from Uganda and recovered 80 capsules of Methamphetamine worth ₹4 crore from him.

The accused was intercepted at the Bengaluru airport while he was walking towards the exit gate. He was taken into custody and recovered the drugs through medical procedure. The accused was supposed to be received by his local contacts and taken to a hotel where he was planned to take out the drugs and give it to him, sources said.