Mangaluru gets early morning flight to Bengaluru in winter schedule

Indigo will operate a flight that will depart from Mangaluru for Bengaluru at 6.40 am

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
September 20, 2022 13:05 IST

The winter schedule of Mangaluru International Airport comes into effect on October 30, 2022.

The much-sought morning flight from Mangaluru to Bengaluru is set to materialise with airlines announcing their winter schedule starting October 30, wherein an Indigo flight (6E256) departs Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 6.40 am to Bengaluru.

A decision by IndiGo to station flight 6E678, which will arrive from Bengaluru in the evening, at MIA overnight will facilitate the operation of flight 6E256, which will depart for Bengaluru the next day at 6.40 am.

The 6.40 am flight is against the 11 am flight that features in the current summer schedule.

The first flight from Bengaluru will land in MIA at 8.10 am and leave for Mumbai at 8.45 am.

Flight from Mangaluru to Pune at 3.20 am

Under the new schedule, the first flight from Mangaluru will leave MIA for Pune at 3.20 am.

In international operations, the first flight (Indigo) is scheduled to depart MIA for Dubai at 8.25 am. IndiGo will extend the periodicity of its flight to Dubai – now operating on alternate days – to a daily flight.

At present, Indogo operates flights from MIA to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi (direct), Chennai, Pune, and to Kolkata via Bengaluru; GoAir and Air India operate flights to Mumbai; and SpiceJet to Dubai and Bengaluru.

Air India Express, which hitherto operated one flight to Mumbai, will exclusively cater to international destinations —Dubai, Dammam, Muscat, Kuwait, Doha, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi.

In addition, IndiGo and SpiceJet have indicated that they will operate to Doha (Qatar) and Sharjah (UAE), respectively in the winter schedule. However, bookings for these new international sectors are yet to open.

