Four pairs of trains to run on electric traction over Konkan Rly

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) will facilitate operation of four pairs of trains on electrical traction with effect from September 20.

The trains are; Train Nos. 12617 Ernakulam-Hazarath Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express and Train No. 12618, Hazrath Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Lakshadweep Express (September 23); Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Express and Train No. 16345, Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Netravathi Express (September 22) and Train No. 12202, Kochuveli-Mumbai LTT Express (September 22) and Train No. 12201 Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli Express (September 23).

The trains thus would run on electric traction (electric locomotive) from end-to-end.