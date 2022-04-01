Fading murals on cleanliness awareness in Mangaluru being revived

Swatch Mangaluru Foundation, an offshoot of Swatch Mangaluru Abhiyan, has commenced work on revival of wall paintings on social awareness, starting with the stretch between Wenlock Hospital and Clock Tower in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

April 01, 2022 15:27 IST

Swatch Mangaluru Foundation will engage over 30 artists for the work

Swatch Mangaluru Foundation, an offshoot of the Swatch Mangaluru Abhiyan of the Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission, has commenced work on revival of murals on social awareness, starting with the stretch between Wenlock Hospital and Clock Tower.

The Abhiyan had introduced murals on compound walls and other public places during its 200th Swatch Mangaluru campaign on February 12, 2017, attended among others by actor Nana Patekar and Swamiji Nikeleshwarananda from Ramakrishna Mutt, Vadodara. About 1,350 sqft of wall space from Wenlock Hospital to Clock Tower was painted with murals.

Dilraj Alva, one of the trustees of the Foundation, told The Hindu that the murals were being revived after five years by the Foundation, which was formed recently to continue the Swatch Mangaluru campaign of the Ramakrishna Mission. The revival programme would be the first activity of the Foundation.

Over 30 artists from Mangaluru were engaged for the work. Art works on social awareness, education, health, Tulu language and culture, Clean-Green Kudla, agriculture, local monuments, landmarks etc., are being revived.

Mr. Alva said the facelift to murals in the heart of the city would be the best way to keep public awareness live so that residents continue to keep the city clean. This would also support art and artists. The Foundation would undertake revival of murals in other places in a phased manner, he added.

The Foundation

The Foundation was formed on the suggestion of Swatch Mangaluru Abhiyan convener Swami Ekagamyanandaji to continue the campaign, Mr. Alva said. It comprises 11 trustees, majority of whom were involved in the Swatch Mangaluru Abhiyan.

Expenses towards the revival is estimated to be around ₹6 lakh. The funds are being raised from well-wishers. There was a demand from volunteers of the earlier Abhiyan to continue the cleanliness drive, and a decision would be taken shortly, Mr. Alva added.