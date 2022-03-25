Moily Kere — from a slush pool to a clean water body

The tank’s rejuvenation will have a positive impact in the locality, say residents

Moily Kere near Mahakalipadpu in Bolara would have joined the list of hundreds of vanishing tanks and other water bodies, but for the persistence of local residents, area councillor and the local MLA.

Spread over about half-an-acre on the western side of the Mangaluru-Shoranur railway line and off the Netravathi Cabin, Moily Kere is now brimming with fresh water oozing out of the rocky bottom. None could believe the complete transformation of the area that was once filled with slush and weeds, into the present state.

“We wanted the tank to thrive; but continuous flow of sewage-mixed water from the storm-water drain degenerated the tank water facilitating growth of weeds and vegetation. A plywood factory nearby often closed the storm-water drain and the waste water flowed into the tank. In fact, we wanted the tank to be filled with soil,” said Rama Murthy, a resident of the area.

The stench was unbearable and mosquitoes thrived making the life of residents miserable, said Girish, another resident. Now, confined to about 50 cents, Moily Kere’s actual area was 92 cents as per revenue records, he said. The rejuvenation work was almost completed except for laying a walkers track, protection railings and raising a small garden, he said.

Mr. Murthy said that the residents are happy to get a socialising place in lieu of the stench. Though the tank is a small one, its rejuvenation will bring in a positive impact in the locality, he said.

The transformation

The transformation began in August last when Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath laid the foundation stone for the rejuvenation work at an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh, funded by Mangalore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in the presence of MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar. Despite COVID-19, the work was taken up at a brisk pace and the tank is likely to be throw open for the public by May, said the MLA.

Mr. Kamath told The Hindu that he was committed to rejuvenating all water bodies in his constituency. He had set a target of improving five tanks a year, in all 25 during his five-year term. Rejuvenation of about eight has already been completed, work is on for another seven while proposals for rejuvenation of another 10 have been sanctioned, the MLA said.

The completed ones include Gujjara Kere, Byradi Kere, two tanks in Kadri and the Kulashekara Kere.