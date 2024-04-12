April 12, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

Devotees and well-wishers of Udupi Paryaya Puttige mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha have made elaborate plans to celebrate the golden jubilee of the seer’s sanyasashrama (embracing asceticism), in Udupi on April 14.

Sri Sugunendra was initiated into sanyasa at the age of 12 by the then Puttige mutt seer Sri Sujnanendra Tirtha, on April 8, 1974. The seer studied Vedas and the Shastras under Sri Vidyamanya Tirtha swami of Palimar mutt for 12 years.

During the golden jubilee celebrations on the day of Souramana Yugadi, the devotees plan to bring Sri Sugunendra in a grand procession to the Rajangana at the Sri Krishna mutt in the evening for a felicitation ceremony. The seer would perform Suvarna Naanya Abhisheka (golden coin abhisheka) to Lord Krishna.

The day would witness commencement of the construction of “Parthasarathi Suvarna Ratha” at an estimated cost of ₹18 crore. Sri Sugunendra has decided to offer this golden chariot to Lord Krishna to mark the Vishwa Geetha Paryaya, dedicating his Paryaya to the Bhagavad Gita through the Koti Gita Yajn Lekhana Yajna. Thousands of devotees have already started writing the Gita as part of the Koti Gita Lekhana Yajna.

Various dignitaries would offer 108 gold coins to the seer for construction of the Suvarna Ratha.

