Remain constantly connected with God to obtain spiritual and divine power, says Puthige Mutt seer during his fourth Paryaya in Udupi

January 18, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

Senior pontiff of Puthige Mutt Sugunendra Tirtha said on Thursday, January 18, that there is a need for everyone to remain constantly connected to God to obtain the spiritual and divine power.

He was speaking at the Paryaya Morning Darbar during his fourth Paryaya and 252nd Paryaya of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt.

The swami said that the human relations during the lifetime of an individual is temporary and it can last up to a maximum of 100 years which is the lifespan of an individual. But, if one remains connected to God, the relation will remain permanently.

The seer said that he took up the Paryaya responsibility for spreading the message of Lord Krishna for the betterment of world and global peace.

“The message of Bhagavad Gita is the source of spiritual inspiration for all people in the world irrespective of religions and sects. The responsibility of worshipping Lord Krishna in Udupi is a great opportunity for me,” he said.

The seer said that an international conference on Bhagavad Gita will be organised in Udupi during his two-year Paryaya term.

He will also offer Partha Sarathy golden chariot to Lord Sri Krishna during the Paryaya.

Speaking at the Paryaya Evening Darbar after receiving felicitation from the seer former Union Minister and BJP MLA for Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that the legal fight in Kashi Vishwanath Mandir-Gyanvapi Masjid case and Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case will continue to get both places of worship to the “fold of us” (Hindus).

He said that Puthige Mutt seer has been spreading the Indian culture and tradition all over the world by establishing the branches of the mutt in different countries.

Earlier in the morning, the mutt presented its Paryaya Award to Kokila, a three-year-old girl, among others.

Speaking on the occasion Sri Sugunendra Tirtha said that Ms. Kokila can recite Bhagawad Gita fluently.

Authorities from different temples across India presented ‘prasada’ to the seer on the occasion of his fourth Paryaya. The temples included Puri, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupathi, Madurai, Dwaraka, Dharmasthala, and Mysuru Chamundeshwari.