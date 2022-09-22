Five PFI functionaries arrested during NIA searches in Madurai

Women complain of police excesses, human rights violation during the NIA searches

The Hindu Bureau Madurai
September 22, 2022 15:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) walking out of the premises of Mohamed Sigam, a functionary of Madurai district unit of Popular Front of India, at Goripalayam in Madurai, after conducting searches on September 22, 2022 | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested five functionaries of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Madurai on Thursday, as part of nationwide searches. The family members of the arrested persons complained of excesses and “human-rights violation” during the early morning operation.

The NIA officials who have been camping in Madurai since Wednesday, swooped on the residences of seven functionaries of PFI during the simultaneous searches conducted since 3.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Also Read
NIA raids PFI offices in ‘largest-ever investigation’, over 100 detained nationwide

Among the arrested are A. Mohammed Idris (35), PFI State orator, S. Mohammed Abudhagir (36), district president, M. Syed Ishak (35) district secretary, S. Kaja Maideen, state orator and A. Khalith Mohammed (47), State deputy president.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the teams had gone to the residences of A. Mohammed Yusuf and P. Mohammed Idris, they were not available in the houses.

Later speaking to reporters, Socialist Democratic Party of India, general secretary, Najma Begum, complained that a huge police posse, led by the NIA sleuths, banged the doors of the houses of the PFI functionaries in the dead of the night.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Members of Popular Front of India (PFI) shout slogans against the officials of National Investigation Agency (NIA) who conducted searches at the premises of Mohammed Sigam, an office-bearer of the PFI’s Madurai district unit, at Goripalayam in Madurai on September 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

"My children and ailing mother were terrified by the armed men barging into the house. Without divulging any details or showing any documents, they started to search the house. After taking a laptop and a mobile phone, they tried to force me to sign in some papers," she alleged.

The police personnel refused to allow them to even fetch milk for the crying child, Ms. Begum charged. Another woman complained that the police had broken open the door to enter the house in a manner akin to attempts to arrest terrorists.

The women said they were not told about the charges against the PFI functionaries. "Till this moment, we do not know where they have been taken to," she said adding that Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, should intervene against the "undemocratic act".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Madurai
Tamil Nadu
crime, law and justice
national security
crime
India

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app