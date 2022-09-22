NIA’s ‘largest-ever investigation’ against terror-funding suspects under way, nearly 100 detained in 10 States

According to NIA officials, nearly 100 activists and top leaders of the People’s Front of India (PFI) have been detained so far in the raids which are taking place in 10 states

The National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out nationwide raids against terror funding suspects and detained nearly 100 PFI activists for allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said. The raids, taking place mainly in South India, was termed by the NIA as the “largest-ever” investigation process “till date”. Tamil Nadu | NIA searches PFI office bearer houses at several places in Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Dindugal, Theni and Thenkasi. Searches also being conducted at the Chennai PFI State Head office at Purasawakkam. https://t.co/ofDeGm4PLH — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022 The NIA said the searches are taking place at the premises of people allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations. According to the officials, nearly 100 activists, including the top leaders of the People’s Front of India (PFI), have been detained so far in the raids which are taking place in 10 states. The PFI, in a statement, said the “raids are taking place at the homes of its national, state and local leaders. The state committee office is also being raided”. “We strongly protest the fascist regime’s moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices,” the PFI said.



