NIA detains PFI office bearer in Coimbatore

NIA sleuths carried out a search in Ismail's residence at Karumbukadai.

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi.

NIA sleuths carried out a search in Ismail's residence at Karumbukadai.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 22, 2022 morning took A.S. Ismail, national executive committee member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), into custody from Coimbatore.

NIA sleuths carried out a search in Ismail's residence at Karumbukadai here on Thursday morning and took him into custody.

Armed personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were deployed around his residence during the operation.

A large number of PFI workers thronged the location hearing about the search operation by the NIA. The local police removed them to avoid law and order issues.

A source from the PFI said that the NIA team took Ismail with them to an undisclosed location.