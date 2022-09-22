NIA detains PFI Cuddalore district secretary

The Hindu Bureau September 22, 2022 12:16 IST

The NIA sleuths took Fayaz Ahmed to an undisclosed location for interrogation, sources said.

Members of the Popular Front of India blocking traffic on the Chidambaram - Tiruchy Road at Kolakudi near Kattumannarkovil in Cuddalore district on Thursday, in protest against the arrest of an office bearer by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The NIA sleuths took Fayaz Ahmed to an undisclosed location for interrogation, sources said.

Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, September 22, 2022 detained Fayaz Ahmed, Cuddalore district secretary of the Popular Front of India (PFI), from his residence at Kolakudi near Kattumannarkovil. Sources said a team of NIA sleuths carried out a search in Ahmed’s residence in the early hours of Thursday and took him to an undisclosed location for interrogation. Barricades were placed at the entrance of the street and Armed police were deployed in front of his house during the operation. A large number of PFI workers thronged Kolakudi on hearing about the operation. The protestors raised slogans against the Central Government and squatted on the Chidambaram-Tiruchy highway condemning his arrest.



Our code of editorial values