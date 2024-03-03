Tollywood director Krish tests negative for cocaine 

March 03, 2024 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

Almost a week after the Cyberabad police raided a star hotel in Gachibowli, Tollywood director Krish Jagarlamudi on Saturday tested negative in the drug test. This comes a day after Krish approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

However, according to a highly placed police official, the 12-panel drug tests detects cocaine within 2-4 days of consumption.

“The result could have come negative because of the gap between the party and the date of testing,” said the official.

He also added that the High Court petition submitted by the accused is not causing any hindrance to the ongoing investigation of this case.

The party, organised by Syed Abbas Ali Jeffery, following a request of Gajjala Vivekanand, was attended by director Krish, actress Lishi Ganesh and producer Kedar Selagamsetty, Nirbhay, Raghu Charan, Sandeep, Swetha, and Neil.

The raid was conducted at the star hotel in Gachibowli following a tip off about a party involving drugs and resulted in recovery of plastic sachets of cocaine, each of one gram, along with a rolled-up white paper used for consuming it. The Cyberabad police have also served 41 CrPC notices to Raghu Charan, Sandeep, Swetha, Neil, Lishi, Mirza Baig and Krish.

