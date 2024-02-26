GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Director of Manjeera Group caught in drug bust

February 26, 2024 02:15 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar

The Director of Manjeera Group of companies was caught along with nine others in a drug bust following a raid by the Cyberabad police at a star hotel in Gachibowli. Officials from Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Cyberabad along with the Gachibowli raided an ongoing party at the hotel during the wee hours of Monday. They seized three used plastic sachets of cocaine, each of one gram, following the raid at the hotel.

Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty said that 37-year-old Gajjala Vivekanand, the Director of Manjeera Group, was nabbed along with Syed Abbas Ali Jeffery, Nirbhay, Kedhar and six others.

“Following a tip off, the police teams visited the hotel. By then, however, the guests left the place. On examination of the premises, our teams found three used plastic sachets of cocaine and a white paper roll used to consume the drug. Based on further information, the police teams visited the house of Gajjala Vivekanand at Jubilee Hills and brought him to the police station,” said the official.

“During interrogation, he disclosed that he organised a party for his friends at his hotel room and provided cocaine. He was then sent for medical examinations and tested positive for the drug. The case is under investigation for identifying the drug peddlers and other consumers in this case,” added the official. 

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.