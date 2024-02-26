Director of Manjeera Group caught in drug bust

February 26, 2024 02:15 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Director of Manjeera Group of companies was caught along with nine others in a drug bust following a raid by the Cyberabad police at a star hotel in Gachibowli. Officials from Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Cyberabad along with the Gachibowli raided an ongoing party at the hotel during the wee hours of Monday. They seized three used plastic sachets of cocaine, each of one gram, following the raid at the hotel.

Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty said that 37-year-old Gajjala Vivekanand, the Director of Manjeera Group, was nabbed along with Syed Abbas Ali Jeffery, Nirbhay, Kedhar and six others.

“Following a tip off, the police teams visited the hotel. By then, however, the guests left the place. On examination of the premises, our teams found three used plastic sachets of cocaine and a white paper roll used to consume the drug. Based on further information, the police teams visited the house of Gajjala Vivekanand at Jubilee Hills and brought him to the police station,” said the official.

“During interrogation, he disclosed that he organised a party for his friends at his hotel room and provided cocaine. He was then sent for medical examinations and tested positive for the drug. The case is under investigation for identifying the drug peddlers and other consumers in this case,” added the official.