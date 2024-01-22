Telangana CM finalises 70-km Hyderabad Metro Rail phase two plan

January 22, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy has finalised the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) second phase of 70 km length, connecting the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) from four corners of the city to ensure that metro rail services are accessible to the majority of commuters in the State capital.

Official sources pointed out that the HMR is currently providing services on a stretch of 69 km in three corridors between Miyapur and L.B. Nagar (Red Line or Corridor 1), JBS station to MGBS (Green Line or Corridor 2) and Nagole to Raidurg (Blue Line or Corridor 3).

In the proposed next phase of expansion, the existing metro rail network between Secunderabad’s Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to MGBS (Imlibun) will be extended up to Falaknuma to an extent of 5.5 km and also from Falaknuma to Chandrayangutta crossroads to an extent of 1.5 km, said official sources on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to this, the metro rail network will be constructed in four new corridors. The existing Nagole metro terminal station will be extended up to to L.B. Nagar terminal metro station and also connect to the Chandrayangutta crossroads, Mailardevpally, P7 Road and to Shamshabad Airport for a total distance of 29 km.

Corridor 4 will be built from Mailardevpally to the proposed High Court at Rajendranagar via Aramghar to an extent of 4 km. Corridor 5 will be built from Raidurg metro station to Biodiversity junction, Nanakramguda junction, Wipro junction and American Consulate (Financial District) to an extent of 8 km.

Corridor 6 will extend from Miyapur terminal metro station to Patancheru via BHEL to a distance of 14 km and Corridor 7 from L.B. Nagar metro station to Vanasthalipuram and Hayatnagar for a distance of 8 km.

HMR has already prepared a new route map based on the instructions of the Chief Minister for the expansion of the metro rail network in the identified areas. Mr. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials concerned to scrap the routes proposed by the previous BRS government as those were not “useful” for a majority of the population and will also incur a heavy expenditure.

The main objective of the newly designed metro rail routes is to provide public transportation to greater number of people at low cost. The government will fulfil its goal of providing metro rail services available to the poor and the middle classes by taking up the expansion of metro rail connectivity to all areas in the city, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT