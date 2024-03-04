Double trouble for Hyderabad traffic today, tomorrow

March 04, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on March 4 and 5, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory.

Mr. Modi will be visiting the State to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than ₹56,000 crore in Adilabad. Traffic restrictions and diversions are on the Begumpet Airport to Raj Bhavan route between 7.40 p.m. and 8.10 p.m. This will include Airport Y Junction, a right turn under P&T Flyover, Shoppers Stop, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Flyover, Greenlands, a left turn at Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, Yashoda Hospital, MMTS and Raj Bhavan.

On March 5, diversions on the route from Raj Bhavan to Begumpet Airport will be implemented between 9.50 a.m. and 10.15 a.m. This will include MMTS, Yashoda Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, a right turn towards Pragati Bhavan, Begumpet Flyover, Hyderabad Public School, Shoppers Stop, under P&T Flyover, a left turn at Airport Y Junction and Begumpet Airport.

More diversions

In addition to this, the traffic police has also issued an additional traffic advisory on March 4 in view of the issue of appointment orders to the selected candidates for State government jobs in Telangana Social Welfare Department at LB Stadium.

The restrictions include traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR statue, Basheerbagh towards A.R. Petrol Pump and Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will not be allowed and towards Nampally between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, the city is also likely to see traffic congestion at junctions including Punjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapul, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A R Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

Moreover, RTC (Road Transport Corporation) buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue will be diverted from A R Petrol (Public Gardens) pump towards Nampally.

